Filed Under:Grand Junction, Howard Knowles, Local TV, Mark Shults, World War II
(credit: CBS)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A Grand Junction man helped give a proper burial to a World War II veteran who he never met.

After losing his mother and son, Mark Shults was visiting with a friend at Snyder Grand Valley Memorials.

co grand junction remains 6vo frame 0 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

He was told about an urn that the memorial service had for the past 23 years belonging to Howard Knowles.

co grand junction remains 6vo frame 390 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

No one knew anything about him until Shults did his research and found Knowles’ daughter.

co grand junction remains 6vo frame 120 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

“He was twice the recipient of the Purple Heart,” said Shults. “She cried, I cried, everybody was happy. She said, ‘He was my favorite.'”

co grand junction remains 6vo frame 150 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

A year and a half after Shults began his journey to find out who Howard Knowles was, he had a proper burial with full military honors.

co grand junction remains 6vo frame 330 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

grand junction remains 6sotvo frame 10 Man Helps Honor WWII Vet With Proper Burial Decades After Death

