GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A Grand Junction man helped give a proper burial to a World War II veteran who he never met.

After losing his mother and son, Mark Shults was visiting with a friend at Snyder Grand Valley Memorials.

He was told about an urn that the memorial service had for the past 23 years belonging to Howard Knowles.

No one knew anything about him until Shults did his research and found Knowles’ daughter.

“He was twice the recipient of the Purple Heart,” said Shults. “She cried, I cried, everybody was happy. She said, ‘He was my favorite.'”

A year and a half after Shults began his journey to find out who Howard Knowles was, he had a proper burial with full military honors.