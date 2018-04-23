Travis Reinking, 29, is a person of interest in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House on April 22, 2018. (CNN)

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– The man wanted for opening fire at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville lived in Colorado. He was arrested around noon on Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Travis Reinking, 29, has been accused of shooting six people over the weekend at a Nashville-area Waffle House early Sunday morning. Four people died.

The gunman was wearing only a jacket when he began shooting. A customer grabbed the AR-15 from Reinking when he paused to reload. Reinking ran away from the Waffle House and had been on the run until his arrest on Monday. Nashville police tweeted an update with a picture of Reinking and his arrest in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd. and Hobson Park.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Reinking had lived and worked in Salida as a crane operator. The Mountain Mail had interviewed him in January 2017 where he was asked, “What makes you happy?”

Reinking replied, “True love. Just because it’s the best thing that can happen in life.”

Dave Warren, a crane operator who worked with Reinking, told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Travis “was a good kid, a darn hard worker and a good operator.” He went on to say that “something must have happened.”