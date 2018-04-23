DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers want to punish teachers who go on strike. A bill introduced in the state Senate would hold teachers legally liable if a strike happens.

The measure authorizes school districts to seek an injunction from the district court in cases of a strike.

The bill also bans the school district from paying teachers while they’re on strike and directs districts to fire teachers without a hearing if they’re found in contempt.

In addition to losing their jobs, teachers found in contempt could not only face fines, but up to six months in jail.

Neither of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Paul Lundeen, a Republican representing Monument, and Sen. Bob Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado Springs, were available when CBS4 asked for comment.

“I taught for 20 years and I always felt no one was listening to me. I think it’s just boiling over right now. I think they want to be heard and it’s our job to let them know that we understand what they’re saying. That doesn’t encourage a strike or not. It just says they want to be heard and it’s up to them,” said Rep. Barbara McLachlan, a Democrat representing Archuleta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Ouray, and San Juan counties.