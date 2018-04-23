BREAKING NEWS1-Year Extension For Avs Head Coach Jared Bednar
Sen. Randy Baumgardner (R) Hot Sulphur Springs (credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican Senate president says he won’t ask a GOP lawmaker to resign over new allegations of sexual harassment.

Sen. Kevin Grantham said Monday he’s still reviewing an independent report that deemed credible claims by eight people that Sen. Randy Baumgardner created a hostile working environment toward women.

KUNC-FM reported details of the new investigation Monday.

Sen. Randy Baumgardner (R) Hot Sulphur Springs (credit: CBS)

Baumgardner has denied any wrongdoing.

Grantham told reporters he’s still considering the new report with other Senate leaders.
The Senate decided April 2 not to expel Baumgartner after a separate investigation into claims by a former legislative aide. The aide said Baumgardner grabbed and slapped her buttocks during the 2016 session.

That investigation found the aide’s claims to be credible.

