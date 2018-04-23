PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Two schools in Pueblo are closed Monday because of the large amount of teachers who were absent.

The Pueblo City Schools district said the safest option was to cancel school for East High School and Heritage Elementary School for Monday.

Last Friday, so many teachers called in absent at Corwin International Magnet Schools that classes had to be cancelled. That same day, teachers voted to go on strike for a wage increase.

Later this week, several schools in Colorado will be closed later this week due to lack of staffing for teachers who are taking part in a statewide Day of Action. Hundreds of teachers are expected to rally at the state Capitol for more funding for K-12.

Those schools that will be closed all day or for a partial day on Friday include Denver Public Schools, the Poudre School District, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, the Douglas County School District, Cherry Creek Schools, the St. Vrain Valley School District, School District 27J in Brighton, and D-11 in Colorado Springs. There may be other schools with planned closures on Friday across Colorado.

Jeffco Schools will be closed on Thursday because the district already has a scheduled day off planned for Friday.

Teachers in the Englewood School District walked out of class to rally at the state Capitol on April 16, calling for better funding for their students.