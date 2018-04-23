DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are reviewing a bill that addresses the shortage of teachers in some school districts.

The bill is being sponsored by Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran and Representatives Barbara McLachlan, Janet Buckner and James Colemn.

It would create a program in which someone who wants to be a teacher would receive tuition assistance from a district and would also work under a licensed teacher during their final year in college.

That educator would then agree to work in that district for three years after completing the program.

