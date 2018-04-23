BREAKING NEWSSupreme Court: 6-Term Rep. Doug Lamborn Cannot Seek Re-Election
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barbara McLachlan, Colorado Education, Colorado Politics, Crisanta Duran, James Colemn, Janet Buckner, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are reviewing a bill that addresses the shortage of teachers in some school districts.

The bill is being sponsored by Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran and Representatives Barbara McLachlan, Janet Buckner and James Colemn.

teacher shortage 5vo transfer frame 807 State Lawmakers Address Teacher Shortage With Bill

Colorado lawmakers discuss bill to retain teachers. (credit: CBS)

It would create a program in which someone who wants to be a teacher would receive tuition assistance from a district and would also work under a licensed teacher during their final year in college.

That educator would then agree to work in that district for three years after completing the program.

RELATED: 2 Pueblo Schools Closed Today, Other Closures Planned Later This Week

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s