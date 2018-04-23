By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Plan on a mild and pleasant Monday ahead of a cold front Monday night. Temperatures will turn much cooler for Tuesday along with clouds and good chance for rain mixed with snow.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is above normal for final week of April. The cold front will reach the Denver metro area during the evening hours and could help move a few thunderstorms from the mountains to the I-25 corridor. It would likely be nothing more than brief rain and few rumbles of thunder. Certainly no severe weather.

Then a better chance for rain should develop behind the front for Monday night into Tuesday night. And eventually it should become cold enough for the rain change into snow. Very little if any accumulation is expected and if anything does manage to accumulation, it will be limited to the grass.

It’s a somewhat different situation in the mountains with 2-6 inches of snow for the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area above about 9,500 feet.

Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer weather returns for Wednesday.

