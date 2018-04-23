DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Supreme Court says that Rep. Doug Lamborn falls short of the required number of signatures to appear on the Republican primary ballot.

The six-term GOP hardliner, representing Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, needed 1,000 signatures to be included in the June 26 primary.

In an effort to get Lamborn removed from the ballot, five voters sued the Secretary of State claiming that Lamborn used paid petition circulators that weren’t Colorado residents.

The Congressman from Colorado Springs hired the firm Kennedy Enterprises to collect the 1,000 signatures required to put him on the ballot for the 2018 5th Congressional District primary.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams had approved Lamborn’s ballot petition on March 29.

Earlier this month, a lower court ruled those signatures could stay but the plaintiffs appealed the decision and the Supreme Court ruled against Lamborn.

State Sen. Owen Hill and Darryl Glenn, who challenged Democrat Michael Bennet for his U.S. Senate seat in 2016, also are in the GOP race.