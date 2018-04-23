By Dominic Garcia

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Barbershop owners Felicia Gallegos and Monica Lopez say it’s going to take weeks to repair their business after a suspected drunk driver slammed into it.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of 44th Avenue and Ward Road in Wheat Ridge. Their shop, Felicia and Monica’s Hairstop, now sits closed without power.

“He hit the wall right here, and he took out a big portion of the wall here,” Gallegos told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Debris is everywhere and a huge hole in the side of the building will need to be repaired.

For Gallegos, this isn’t the first time a drunk driver has affected her life. It was just last year when another person driving under the influence crashed into their shop, starting a fire that forced them to close for six months.

But it was two years ago that her life was shattered after a drunk driver killed her 25-year-old daughter, Chelsea.

“Why do drunk drivers keep ruining my life? From my daughter to my business and there is no accountability,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos said she wanted to share her story in the hopes that it stops just one person from drinking and driving.

“Call Uber. Call a taxi. Call a friend… Call me for God’s sake. I will come get you and take you home,” she said.

As for her business, an engineer will have to deem it safe before they can open back up. They hope to be back open in two weeks.

