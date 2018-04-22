  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cori Romero, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Shooting Spree

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Larimer County Sheriff is once again pleading for information in a shooting that happened three years ago on Sunday.

Cori Romero was shot in the neck while driving on Harmony Road and merging onto Interstate 25.

The bullet narrowly missed her artery and she made a full recovery.

She told police she remembers seeing a dark colored SUV in the area but doesn’t remember anything more specific.

Now the Northern Colorado shooting task force is hoping someone will come forward with new information.

Two years ago, Romero spoke with CBS4 about the shooting.

“There was a point, when I was in the hospital, where I couldn’t even see past getting out of the hospital,” she said. “It does change your life. I’ve just not let it change it negatively.”

Romero was shot at a time when there was a string of shootings — two were deadly.

Last month the task force arrested Christopher Parker for one of them.

christopher parker Sheriff Pleads For Tips In Northern Colorado Shooting

Christopher Parker (credit: Larimer County)

Authorities say he is not connected to Romero’s shooting.

 

