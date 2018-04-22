By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – In the wake of Saturday’s moisture packed blast , Sunday started out with a bit of haze and fog. Especially in our northern areas around Fort Collins and Greeley over into the northeastern corner of the state. As Sunday rolls on sunshine takes over most of the state with a nice warm up to finish out the weekend.

Later on Sunday afternoon there will be a little moisture working its way into the mountains for a few isolated late day showers.

If you are going to the Rockies/Cubs game the forecast is looking like the best of the bunch since Chicago came to town.

On the weather map, there is a small cold front that will begin pushing into the Rockies on Monday. Ahead of the front Monday will be another windy day and warmer. Late on Monday as the next front moves thru there could be a few mountain snow showers and isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains.

This little storm system may deliver a little snow for the Tuesday morning drive along with colder temperatures for Tuesday.

