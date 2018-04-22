(credit: Facebook/Glendale Raptors)

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors opened their 2018 slate with a 41-26 victory Saturday against Austin Elite Rugby at Infinity Park.

Austin took an early 7-0 lead, but tries from Glendale’s Connor Cook, John Quill, and Ben Landry and Will Magie’s subsequent conversions pushed the Raptors to a 24-7 advantage at the break.

The Raptors built on their lead with touch downs from Maximo de Achaval and Harley Davidson in the second half before the team was dealt several penalties.

In the 47th minute – one minute after Davidson’s try made the score 38-7 – Ben Landry was red-carded for an overly aggressive tackle.

In the 72nd minute, Cook was red-carded as well for the same infraction.

Then Glendale’s Kelepi Fifita was yellow-carded just two minutes after that, meaning the Glendale side would finish the match three men down.

Austin smartly ate into the Raptor lead but could pull no closer than 38-26.

Magie’s successful penalty attempt in the 80th minute secured the victory.

Quill, an veteran Ireland player in his first professional American appearance, was named Man of the Match.

Glendale travels to Seattle to take on the SeaWolves on April 28 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Throughout this inaugural Major League Rugby season, CBSSN will broadcast the game of the week.