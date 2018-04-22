  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Achilles Denver, Blind/Visually Impaired, Cherry Creek Sneak, Colorado Springs, Denver, DenverU.S. Association of Blind Athletes, Lending Sight, Running

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Fourteen blind runners didn’t let their disability stop them from racing this morning.

blind runners 4 abeyta 14 Blind Coloradans Participate In 2018 Cherry Creek Sneak Races

For the eighth year in a row, the runners lined up alongside their sighted peers at the Cherry Creek Sneak in Denver.

blind runners 3 abeyta 14 Blind Coloradans Participate In 2018 Cherry Creek Sneak Races

This is the 37th year for the race.

One runner we spoke with used to be sighted.

 

blind runners 1 abeyta 14 Blind Coloradans Participate In 2018 Cherry Creek Sneak Races

“When you’re running blind, you are just in your own world. You have the people and whatever you can hear around you, but you don’t have all the different kind of distractions and the things that, I don’t know, can either bring you down,” said Amelia Dickerson.

Dickerson says her guide was a great motivator during her run and helped her achieve the finish she wanted.

 

