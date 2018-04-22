DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — Fourteen blind runners didn’t let their disability stop them from racing this morning.

For the eighth year in a row, the runners lined up alongside their sighted peers at the Cherry Creek Sneak in Denver.

This is the 37th year for the race.

One runner we spoke with used to be sighted.

“When you’re running blind, you are just in your own world. You have the people and whatever you can hear around you, but you don’t have all the different kind of distractions and the things that, I don’t know, can either bring you down,” said Amelia Dickerson.

Dickerson says her guide was a great motivator during her run and helped her achieve the finish she wanted.