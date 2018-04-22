Madilynn Ronquillo and Brittany Martinez (credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert after a toddler went missing in the Denver metro area.

Madilynn Ronquillo is a one and a half year old and was described as being white with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she may be with her mother, a 28-year-old woman named Brittany Claudine Martinez, and traveling in a 2010 silver or gray Toyota Corolla. The car has New Mexico license plates LRW-802. The vehicle has a dent in the trunk and “Hello Kitty” stickers in the rear windows.

The two people were last believed to be in the Denver metro area. Brighton police put the request for the Amber Alert in to the CBI.

Martinez is from Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

“Martinez is not a suspect in any crime,” Brighton PD’s John Bradley wrote in a news release, “but has left messages with relatives indicating she may be emotionally distraught, causing concern for her child’s safety.”

Members of the public are asked to be watchful for the pair and the car, and to report any sightings to 911 dispatchers.

Colorado’s Amber Alert system was signed into law in April of 2002. The bill allowed local law enforcement agencies to procure the assistance of the CBI and use the Emergency Alert Broadcast System to alert the public of credible child abduction cases. National coordination is possible as well.

The drive toward the Amber Alert legislation began after the kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Amber Hagerman in Arlington, Texas. Hagerman was pulled from her bike and kidnapped by a man in a pickup truck from her neighborhood. Her body was found four days later in a ditch four miles from the scene. Her murder remains unsolved.