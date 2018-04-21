  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMLucky Dog
    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog/CBS News Sp Rpt/Barbara Bush Memorial coverage approx 10A-12PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Denver Weather Forecast, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday morning snow will gradually change into rain along the Front Range and then will end completely during the afternoon. Meanwhile temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s and lower 50s which is far below normal for the second half of April.

Officially Denver had received 0.8″ of snow through early Saturday morning. Elsewhere around the state totals were higher.

There are also a handful of ski areas that remain open for the season and all of them received spring snow.

15 Latest Forecast: Rain And Snow Set To End As Storm Moves Away
Skies will clear almost statewide Saturday night allowing for a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s for the metro area. Monday will also be mild but may include a few late day thunderstorms.

5day Latest Forecast: Rain And Snow Set To End As Storm Moves Away

snowpack Latest Forecast: Rain And Snow Set To End As Storm Moves Away

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Rain And Snow Set To End As Storm Moves Away

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s