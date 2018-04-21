By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday morning snow will gradually change into rain along the Front Range and then will end completely during the afternoon. Meanwhile temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s and lower 50s which is far below normal for the second half of April.

Officially Denver had received 0.8″ of snow through early Saturday morning. Elsewhere around the state totals were higher.

There are also a handful of ski areas that remain open for the season and all of them received spring snow.



Skies will clear almost statewide Saturday night allowing for a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s for the metro area. Monday will also be mild but may include a few late day thunderstorms.

