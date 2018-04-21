  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Pueblo, Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A former police officer in southern Colorado has been sentenced to more than a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault.

Former Pueblo Police Cpl. Benjamin Candelaria also pleaded guilty to official misconduct and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors dismissed a felony sexual assault charge as part of a plea agreement with Candelaria, who is 48.

Candelaria was arrested in November 2016 after a woman reported that he assaulted her after she called for help in a domestic violence case. According to the Pueblo Chieftain , the police department put Candelaria on leave after his arrest and he resigned a month later.

At his sentencing hearing on Friday, Candelaria apologized and said he takes responsibility for his actions.

