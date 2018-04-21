(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police officers responding to a burglary call early Saturday morning arrived to find the suspect already injured.

Officers pulled up to the automotive repair shop located at 9230 East Colfax Avenue at 2:34 a.m.

A suspect was seen inside apparently injured.

According to a news release from the Aurora Police Department, officers entered the business and confronted the suspect. He was in possession of a “lethal cutting instrument.”

The suspect began cutting himself.

When the man ignored the officers’ command to stop, they used unspecified “less lethal options” to negate his attempts to hurt himself. Those options, however, were ineffective. The suspect resumed inflicting injuries to himself, retreated in another room of the business, and barricaded himself.

Officers ultimately broke in, but found the suspect unresponsive.

He was transported to a hospital but died there.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

“During this incident,” APD stated in the release, “officers showed great restraint and no duty weapons were fired.”

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his relatives are notified.