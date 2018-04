STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Steamboat Springs is getting some national attention as a great place to visit.

US News ranked the Colorado town as number three on the list of the best places to take a summer vacation.

The rankings highlight 20 destinations around the country that are ideal for a seasonal getaway.

The report says that excellent weather draws travelers to Steamboat Springs for hiking and backpacking. It’s also the place for many popular festivals during the summer.