FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire that shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 in western Colorado two different times over the past 24 hours continues give firefighters headaches.

The Skipper Island Fire near Fruita started Wednesday night on an island in the Colorado River and spread Thursday after winds picked up. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a campfire is believed to have started the fire.

On Friday morning authorities said the burn area on the north side of the highway was 90 percent contained. It was 30 percent contained on the south side of I-70.

Meanwhile, a southern Colorado wildfire that burned nearly two dozen homes and scorched about 16,600 acres has been stopped. The 117 Fire, which started near Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday, was contained Thursday evening.

