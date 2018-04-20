COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A major retailer is lending a hand to a Colorado charity that was targeted by thieves.

Someone stole 60 bicycles from Christmas Unlimited earlier this month. The Colorado Springs charity buys holiday gifts for families in need.

The nonprofit had all the bikes in storage to save for next Christmas and for a short while after the crime they worried about how they would replace them. Then a Walmart manager called and said nine southern Colorado stores would replace all of the bikes.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Representatives from the charity, along with Santa, plan to be at the Walmart at 5550 Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs on Saturday to accept the donation.

Anyone is welcome to stop by at 1 p.m. and take some spring-time photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.