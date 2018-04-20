EATON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who pulled a driver out of his car and assaulted him last weekend.

They released dashcam video of the attack, which happened late Sunday near the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 76 west of Eaton.

Police say the road rage case started when the suspects made a gesture as they drove past the victim’s car. They stopped ahead of it and got out.

In the video, one of the suspects throws something at the car. The other brings over a baseball bat and moments later he’s swinging it at the windshield and cracking it.

Soon afterwards they pull the driver out of the car and attacked him, although that part of the crime can’t be seen in the video.

One suspect points what appears to a handgun in the direction of the vehicle at one point during the video.

The victim told police the two suspects got back in their car and drove off northbound on County Road 31.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 970-304-6464 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).