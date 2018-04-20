(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A pro wrestling academy in Golden is getting a lot of attention. Mercury Pro Wrestling has a facility on the Jeffco County Fairgrounds and teaches students everything about the sport. Everything from wrestling moves to acting.

Ellis Ebersole, who goes by Curtis Cole in the ring, started at the school several years ago.

“I was a wrestling fan when I was a kid, huge fan. As an adult, you grow up and get out of it. So when I found out this school was here I just had to come and check it out,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He’s now their reigning champion and an instructor. Men, women, even kids are welcome and classes are four nights a week. On weekends, they put on shows that are open to the public.

“You got athletes, former college athletes; you got people who come in here who’ve never played a sport in their life. People who are into drama and performing, it’s just a whole hodgepodge of people,” says owner Matthew Yaden.

Yaden says not only do students learn wrestling moves, but confidence and respect they can apply in their daily lives.

“They learn public speaking, how to approach people, the confidence to talk to them. So in your day job you can confidently sell what you’re doing,” he told CBS4.

The academy has been so successful they also produce their own TV show.

LINK: Mercury Pro Wrestling

