DENVER (CBS4) — Three men and a woman were sentenced Friday for their roles in the shooting death of a Loveland man 17 months ago during a planned marijuana sale.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Scott Binns shot Charles Polzin, 50, and Polzin’s son during a November 2016 meeting to exchange a large amount of marijuana for cash.

Binns, who pleaded guilty last month to 2nd Degree Murder, was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

His accomplices — Seth Michael Binns, 24; Ryan Arellano, 25; Mackenzie Fay 24 — had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges. Seth Binns received a sentence of 32 years. Arellano and Fay were both sentenced to 24 years.

The group was indicted of the crime by a grand jury in May of 2017.

Polzin’s son survived the shooting with serious injuries.