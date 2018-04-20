  • CBS4On Air

Denver, Denver District Attorney's Office, Denver Police Department, Loveland

DENVER (CBS4) — Three men and a woman were sentenced Friday for their roles in the shooting death of a Loveland man 17 months ago during a planned marijuana sale.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Scott Binns shot Charles Polzin, 50, and Polzin’s son during a November 2016 meeting to exchange a large amount of marijuana for cash.

joshua binns marijuana murder from denverda Four Sentenced In Marijuana Robbery That Turned Into Murder

Joshua Binns (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Binns, who pleaded guilty last month to 2nd Degree Murder, was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

seth ryan mackenzie combo Four Sentenced In Marijuana Robbery That Turned Into Murder

Seth Binns, Ryan Arellano, and Mackenzie Fay (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

His accomplices — Seth Michael Binns, 24; Ryan Arellano, 25; Mackenzie Fay 24 — had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges. Seth Binns received a sentence of 32 years. Arellano and Fay were both sentenced to 24 years.

The group was indicted of the crime by a grand jury in May of 2017.

Polzin’s son survived the shooting with serious injuries.

