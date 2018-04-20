James Mamich (Elbert County Sheriff's Office)

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested after being shot by his mother.

Investigators say James Mamich broke into his mother’s home, which is just north of the town of Elizabeth, on Monday afternoon. Mamich does not reside in the home.

According to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Mamich assaulted his mother and she shot him because she feared for her life.

Mamich was transported to the hospital for treatment and released Thursday. That’s when he was taken into custody.

Mamich is being held on numerous charges, including burglary, criminal mischief and assault.

No charges have been filed against his mother.