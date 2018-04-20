  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving east across Colorado on Friday will bring rain and snow to virtually the entire state. Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry in the morning followed by increasing chances for rain during the afternoon and evening. Eventually the rain chance will approach 100% Friday night and after midnight we expect a transition to snow.

Up to 1″ of accumulation is possible on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles in the metro area by daybreak Saturday. Then up to another inch is possible before the precipitation changes back to rain Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will also remain cool on Friday and Saturday with 40s and lower 50s. Winds will also gust as high as 40 mph.

In the high country, heavy mountain snow will fall at times through Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning continues until noon Saturday for the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area for 5-10″ of snow with isolated amounts up to 15″ on east facing slopes. Farther west we’ll see 7-14″ for mountain areas west of Vail Pass.

Closer to Denver, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Laimer Counties for 2-4″ with isolated amounts up to 6″.

Dry weather will return to most of Colorado Saturday night. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins area will enjoy a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

