(credit: Riverstone Education in Lone Tree)

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Students in several south metro preschools celebrated Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs Friday.

Dubbed “Ladybug Launch,” the event was staged at five Merryhill Preschools in Aurora, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and Parker.

Riverstone Education Preschool in Lone Tree also participated.

Students learned about the insects in the days leading up to the release. The bugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on others insects that potentially harm the health of garden plants, trees, and shrubs.

The students’ families were invited to participate in the ‘Launch.’

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22nd, 1970.