Filed Under:Aurora, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Merryhill Preschool, Parker, Riverstone Education
(credit: Riverstone Education in Lone Tree)

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Students in several south metro preschools celebrated Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs Friday.

1 riverstone ed Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Riverstone Education in Lone Tree)

Dubbed “Ladybug Launch,” the event was staged at five Merryhill Preschools in Aurora, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and Parker.

1 merryhill hr Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Merryhill Preschool in Highlands Ranch)

Riverstone Education Preschool in Lone Tree also participated.

2 merryhill hr Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Merryhill Preschool in Highlands Ranch)

2 riverstone ed Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Riverstone Education in Lone Tree)

Students learned about the insects in the days leading up to the release. The bugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on others insects that potentially harm the health of garden plants, trees, and shrubs.

2 merryhill lt Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Merryhill Preschool in Lone Tree)

The students’ families were invited to participate in the ‘Launch.’

1 merryhill prkr Preschoolers Launch Ladybugs For Earth Day

(credit: Merryhill Preschool in Parker)

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22nd, 1970.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s