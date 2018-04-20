GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is using his drone to help farmers near Grand Junction.

The former Air Force avionics technician is using his drone and camera to fly above the land belonging to farmers.

He’s showing them what kind of threats are on the land which typically can’t be seen from ground level.

“We can watch for weed emergents, we can watch for pests and insects, we can do yield analysis and count things like that,” said Benjamin Skogen, owner of Aeroscout LLC. “We can detect nitrogen deficiencies up two weeks before the naked eye.”

Catching the problems early can save money for farmers. It’s also a faster, it takes about 10 minutes to complete around 15 acres.