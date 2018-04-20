Filed Under:Aeroscout, Drones, Grand Junction, Local TV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is using his drone to help farmers near Grand Junction.

The former Air Force avionics technician is using his drone and camera to fly above the land belonging to farmers.

co drones helping farmers frame 212 Drone Helps Farmers Scan Land For Threats

(credit: CBS)

He’s showing them what kind of threats are on the land which typically can’t be seen from ground level.

co drones helping farmers frame 92 Drone Helps Farmers Scan Land For Threats

(credit: CBS)

“We can watch for weed emergents, we can watch for pests and insects, we can do yield analysis and count things like that,” said Benjamin Skogen, owner of Aeroscout LLC. “We can detect nitrogen deficiencies up two weeks before the naked eye.”

co drones helping farmers frame 272 Drone Helps Farmers Scan Land For Threats

(credit: CBS)

Catching the problems early can save money for farmers. It’s also a faster, it takes about 10 minutes to complete around 15 acres.

co drones helping farmers frame 362 Drone Helps Farmers Scan Land For Threats

(credit: CBS)

co drones helping farmers frame 152 Drone Helps Farmers Scan Land For Threats

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s