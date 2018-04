(credit: CSP)

FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4)– If you’re waiting on your marijuana shipment to celebrate 4/20, it might be too late.

The Colorado State Patrol confiscated about 50 pounds of marijuana early Friday afternoon near Fruita.

State troopers tweeted out the photo of the seizure.

If you haven’t receive your 4/20 shipment yet you may out of luck! CSP seized this load of about 50 pounds of weed early this afternoon. Jail is not a Chill pad to crash for the night 😉#420Safely #PrisonAnyone? pic.twitter.com/8LTYvSy5Mp — CSP Fruita (@CSP_Fruita) April 21, 2018

The pot was found in wrapped in plastic.