FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Carson is about to deploy its highest number of troops since the height of the Iraq War.

fort carson Nearly 3,000 Fort Carson Soldiers To Be Deployed

(credit: CBS)

The Army announced approximately 2,800 soldiers from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade will serve in Europe and the Middle East.

Some will support NATO’s response to increased Russian aggression in eastern Europe and the others will work on counterterrorism efforts in the Middle East.

Officials from Fort Carson have not said how long the deployments will be or if any of the departure dates are known yet.

