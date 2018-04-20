NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Avicii performs at Roseland Ballroom on October 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Electronic Dance Music star Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28.

The representative released a statement that said, in part, “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

“Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover. He quit touring in 2016 but continued making music in the studio,” Bloomberg reported.