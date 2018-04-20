FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists are working to grow the herd of bison on public lands in Northern Colorado and a group from Colorado State University is studying the most effective way to do that.

This week the CSU Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory shared images of a 10-month old calf is known as IVF 1. She’s the first bison calf conceived using in vitro fertilization at the university.

IVF 1’s genetic material came from bison removed from the herd at Yellowstone National Park.

The new technology involved could improve assisted breeding programs for different species around the world.

“It’s a really good feeling to see a herd grow and to know that the animals from our research are going to have a real impact, not only in our herd but as we produce animals in this herd and help support other conservation herds,” said Jennifer Barfield, a reproductive physiologist at CSU, in a prepared statement.

The Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd now has 44 animals.