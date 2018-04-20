  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CSU Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory, Fort Collins, In-Vitro Fertilization, IVF 1, Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd, Larimer County, Local TV, Yellowstone National Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists are working to grow the herd of bison on public lands in Northern Colorado and a group from Colorado State University is studying the most effective way to do that.

calf CSU Celebrates First Bison Calf Conceived Using In Vitro Fertilization

(credit: CBS)

This week the CSU Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory shared images of a 10-month old calf is known as IVF 1. She’s the first bison calf conceived using in vitro fertilization at the university.

IVF 1’s genetic material came from bison removed from the herd at Yellowstone National Park.

The new technology involved could improve assisted breeding programs for different species around the world.

“It’s a really good feeling to see a herd grow and to know that the animals from our research are going to have a real impact, not only in our herd but as we produce animals in this herd and help support other conservation herds,” said Jennifer Barfield, a reproductive physiologist at CSU, in a prepared statement.

The Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd now has 44 animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s