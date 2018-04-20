By Ben Warwick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS4) – The Avalanche’s hopes of forcing a Game 6 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs rest in the glove of Andrew Hammond.

Hammond replaced goalie Jonathan Bernier late in the game of the Avs’ Game 5 loss to the Nashville Predators at Pepsi Center on Wednesday. Bernier left the game with what the team called a “lower body injury.”

He’s been ruled out of Friday’s Game 6 in Nashville.

Hammond did not allow a goal in the 3-2 loss.

It’s just his second career start between the pipes and his fourth Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance.

“I’ve played in the playoffs before a little bit but to get a little bit involved with this series, it helps,” Hammond said. “You get a little bit of a feel for the game and I think in hindsight it was probably a good thing to get that under my belt.

The Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time from Nashville.

Ben Warwick