andrew hammond, Avalanche, Colorado Avalanche, Jonathan Bernier, Nashville Predators, Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Ben Warwick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS4) – The Avalanche’s hopes of forcing a Game 6 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs rest in the glove of Andrew Hammond.

Hammond replaced goalie Jonathan Bernier late in the game of the Avs’ Game 5 loss to the Nashville Predators at Pepsi Center on Wednesday. Bernier left the game with what the team called a “lower body injury.”

He’s been ruled out of Friday’s Game 6 in Nashville.

gettyimages 939460366 Avalanche To Start Third String Goalie In Elimination Game

(credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Hammond did not allow a goal in the 3-2 loss.

It’s just his second career start between the pipes and his fourth Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance.

“I’ve played in the playoffs before a little bit but to get a little bit involved with this series, it helps,” Hammond said. “You get a little bit of a feel for the game and I think in hindsight it was probably a good thing to get that under my belt.

The Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time from Nashville.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradoan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter.

