(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– About 50 students walked out of Ralston Valley High School Friday to protest gun violence.

Among them was senior Riley Taylor who organized the protest. She says she started planning the walkout in February.

“I’m sick of being scared. I’m sick of going to school terrified that I might not come home,” said Riley.

Riley is not alone in her fear.

“Anyone that was born after 1999 they will always know ‘Locks, lights, out of sight’ so you understand the fear when they say locks, lights, out of sight. Even if it’s just a drill, you have no idea what it could really be,” said sophomore Madison Medina, who joined the protest.

“It’s just a fear that I go through every day when I walk into my classroom. I need to know where to hide if something goes wrong. I need to know what position to get in to save the precious organs,” said freshman Anslee Dickerson.

“That fear is real, it’s not something that you just push to the side, you have mental illness and those types of things you can’t just push to the side, these are real fears children have these days going to school,” said Madison.

The kids say the real message behind these school walkouts gets misconstrued and then swallowed up in the great debate about guns and the second amendment.

“People think that we want to take away their second amendment which we don’t and no one says that and they think that high school students are here because all we want to do is get rid of guns and be done with that, but we want a change so people are not being shot in school anymore,” said Madison.

“We really want to encourage students to realize they have a voice, and empower them to vote and make change,” added Riley.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.