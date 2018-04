(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– RTD’s A Line is experiencing up to 60-minute delays. Bus service was running between 61st and Pena Station and Denver Airport Station.

The delays were first reported about 5:30 p.m. by RTD due to two disabled trains.

A line train service remains suspended between @DENAirport and 61st & Pena Stations until further notice. Bus shuttles service is operating EB/WB between these stations. Crews are working on moving two disabled trains near Pena. Alternate transportation recommended to/from DIA — RTD (@RideRTD) April 21, 2018

Passengers were urged to allow for extra travel time or take alternate transportation.

There is no estimate on when the trains will resume normal service.