DENVER (CBS4) – While preparations for Denver’s annual 4/20 rally are underway, people should prepare for a smoky haze and a busy downtown. Tens of thousands people are expected to pack Civic Center Park for this year’s event.

You may remember last year’s 4/20 rally created some troubles after trash covered Civic Center Park the morning after the event. That caused the city to revoke the event organizer’s permit and almost cancel the pro-marijuana rally.

After some drama with the permit process, Euflora Cannabis Dispensaries was able to snag the permit to become the 2018 4/20 Mile High Festival organizers. They say this year they will have heightened security, more staff and a highly organized plan to make this rally bigger and better than ever.

Euflora estimated close to 50,000 people will attend the rally in the heart of Downtown Denver.

The 4/20 Mile High Rally will have live music with headliners Lil’ Wayne and Lil’ John, food trucks and dozens of vendors with marijuana-related products.

The doors to the rally open at 10 a.m. The high volume of people means there will be a lot of traffic around the area as well. Drivers should anticipate road closures on Bannock between Colfax and 13th street, as well as 14th Street between Cherokee and Broadway.

Denver police do want to remind people that smoking marijuana in public, even at the rally, is illegal.

Makenzie O'Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017.