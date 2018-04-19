  • CBS4On Air

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning near Fruita has forced officials to close Interstate 70.

Strong winds have pushed the Skipper Island Fire across I-70 where it is burning in scrub brush and cottonwood trees on the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area.

skipper island fire 1mesa county so copy Wildfire Closes I 70 Near Fruita

Skipper Island Fire (credit: Mesa County)

I-70 is closed near Fruita and Loma. Traffic is being diverted through the Fruita and Loma exits for east and westbound traffic.

skipper island fire 2 mesa county sos fb copy Wildfire Closes I 70 Near Fruita

Skipper Island Fire (credit: Mesa County)

There is no estimated time of reopening.

skipper island fire 3 mesa county sos fb copy Wildfire Closes I 70 Near Fruita

Skipper Island Fire (credit: Mesa County)

No homes are threatened. What caused the fire is being investigated.

skipper island fire 7 krex copy Wildfire Closes I 70 Near Fruita

Skipper Island Fire (credit: CBS)

