MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning near Fruita has forced officials to close Interstate 70.

Strong winds have pushed the Skipper Island Fire across I-70 where it is burning in scrub brush and cottonwood trees on the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area.

I-70 is closed near Fruita and Loma. Traffic is being diverted through the Fruita and Loma exits for east and westbound traffic.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

No homes are threatened. What caused the fire is being investigated.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.