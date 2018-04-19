Truck crushed by large tree at Franklin and Tennessee (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– People cleaning up from this week’s wind storm have a chance to get rid of their broken branches and yard debris.

Denver Public Works will have additional staff on hand at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off Center. The center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those who want to put out the broken branches out for removal, there are rules.