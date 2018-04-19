Truck crushed by large tree at Franklin and Tennessee (credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4)– People cleaning up from this week’s wind storm have a chance to get rid of their broken branches and yard debris.
Denver Public Works will have additional staff on hand at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off Center. The center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those who want to put out the broken branches out for removal, there are rules.
- Group loose branches into bundles weighing no more than 50 pounds per bundle. Branches can be no longer than 4 feet in length or larger than 4 inches in diameter.
- A maximum of 10 branch bundles per household will be collected per scheduled Extra Trash Collection (every 4 weeks).
- Place bundles at least 2 feet away from any service carts when setting out for collection.
- Leaves and yard clippings must be in bags or containers and weigh no more than 50 pounds each when full.
- Residents are responsible for the removal and disposal of tree stumps and all branches over 4 inches in diameter and/or 4 feet in length.