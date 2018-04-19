  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)Peyton Manning said he’s “honored and humbled” to now be a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

hall of fame Peyton Manning Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of Fame

Dave Logan onstage with Peyton Manning during Wednesday night’s banquet. (credit: CBS)

Manning was inducted as part of the Class of 2018 on Wednesday night along with the late Rashaan Salaam, Joe Glenn, Sam Pagano, Tracy Hill and Alex Burl.

Manning joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s funny, I didn’t realize that 20 years ago today I got drafted by the Colts,” Manning said. “From that day and that journey (I had), to end up in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on the same day 20 years later? It’s been quite a journey, but a lot of fun.”

Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player in NFL history. He finished his career with a Super Bowl championship in 2016 with the Broncos.

peyton manning Peyton Manning Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of Fame

Manning holds his son while being interviewed by Jim Nantz after Super Bowl 50. (credit: CBS)

“I just couldn’t be more thankful that I chose to come to play for Denver,” he said.

During his time with the Broncos, Manning became the first quarterback in franchise history to play in four consecutive AFC West titles.

peyton manning 2 Peyton Manning Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of Fame

(credit: CBS)

During his speech he thanked Broncos executives John Elway and Gary Kubiak, who were in attendance at the banquet at the Hilton Denver City Center. A new painting of Manning was also displayed.

Manning will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

RELATED: Manning Offers Praise For Broncos QB Case Keenum

Salaam won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes in 1994. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games that year.

