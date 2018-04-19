DENVER (CBS4) – Peyton Manning said he’s “honored and humbled” to now be a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Manning was inducted as part of the Class of 2018 on Wednesday night along with the late Rashaan Salaam, Joe Glenn, Sam Pagano, Tracy Hill and Alex Burl.

Manning joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s funny, I didn’t realize that 20 years ago today I got drafted by the Colts,” Manning said. “From that day and that journey (I had), to end up in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on the same day 20 years later? It’s been quite a journey, but a lot of fun.”

Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player in NFL history. He finished his career with a Super Bowl championship in 2016 with the Broncos.

“I just couldn’t be more thankful that I chose to come to play for Denver,” he said.

During his time with the Broncos, Manning became the first quarterback in franchise history to play in four consecutive AFC West titles.

During his speech he thanked Broncos executives John Elway and Gary Kubiak, who were in attendance at the banquet at the Hilton Denver City Center. A new painting of Manning was also displayed.

Once a Bronco, always a Bronco. pic.twitter.com/gpKHLERezb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 19, 2018

Manning will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Salaam won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes in 1994. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games that year.