JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are in Colorado this week to join a group of teenagers for the “Vote for Our Lives” rally.

The rally at Clement Park near Columbine High School in Littleton is at 6 p.m. Thursday with students from Parkland, Florida and Columbine. Their message is to encourage students to register to vote and join the effort to end gun violence.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School traveled to Colorado to help prepare for the somber anniversary of another school shooting- Columbine High School.

The deadly shooting at Columbine happened on April 20 nearly 19 years ago. Thirteen students and one teachers were killed, along with the gunmen.

Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded on Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres.

They traveled to Colorado to learn how to cope in the aftermath.

“We already feel the power between us, it’s a great feeling,” said Stoneman Douglas High School student Anne Viola Marchal.

The students are staying with families in Jefferson County.