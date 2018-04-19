  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are in Colorado this week to join a group of teenagers for the “Vote for Our Lives” rally.

The rally at Clement Park near Columbine High School in Littleton is at 6 p.m. Thursday with students from Parkland, Florida and Columbine. Their message is to encourage students to register to vote and join the effort to end gun violence.

parkland columbine 12vo frame 266 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Students In Colorado For Vote For Our Lives Rally

(credit: CBS)

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School traveled to Colorado to help prepare for the somber anniversary of another school shooting- Columbine High School.

parkland columbine 12vo frame 137 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Students In Colorado For Vote For Our Lives Rally

(credit: CBS)

The deadly shooting at Columbine happened on April 20 nearly 19 years ago. Thirteen students and one teachers were killed, along with the gunmen.

905140 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Students In Colorado For Vote For Our Lives Rally

A handout photograph released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows the outside of the library and cafeteria at Columbine High School after the shooting massacre April 20, 1999 in Littleton, CO. (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff via Getty Images)

Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded on Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres.

gettyimages 918328126 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Students In Colorado For Vote For Our Lives Rally

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

They traveled to Colorado to learn how to cope in the aftermath.

“We already feel the power between us, it’s a great feeling,” said Stoneman Douglas High School student Anne Viola Marchal.

vote for our lives rally 530vo transfer frame 1117 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Students In Colorado For Vote For Our Lives Rally

(credit: CBS)

The students are staying with families in Jefferson County.

