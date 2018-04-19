  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Winds will gust to around 40 mph Thursday afternoon ahead of a storm set to bring rain and snow on Friday. The wind will cause areas of blowing dust and will elevate the risk for grass fires. A Red Flag Warning has been issued through 8 p.m. on Thursday for the entire Western Slope of Colorado, most of the central mountains including Chaffee County, and all of the Denver metro area.

Snow will spread into the mountains late Thursday night and will then continue at times all the way through Saturday. For Denver and the Front Range, we could see a few rain showers Friday morning but there is a much better chance for showers and and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Then after midnight Friday night we’ll see the rain either mix with snow or change to snow. Any accumulation below 6,000 feet is expected to be very minor and should be limited to the grass. Between 6,000 and 7,500 feet there is the potential for 2-6 inches of snow while areas in the Front Range foothills and mountains above 7,500 feet (including Summit County, the Winter Park area, I-70 above Genesee, and Highway 285 above Morrison) have the potential for well over 6″.

Sunny and dry weather will return on Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

