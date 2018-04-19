John Elway (credit: CBS)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway addressed the media Thursday for his annual pre-draft press conference.

The topics ranged from the upcoming NFL Draft to the decision to release C.J. Anderson.

“We will take the best player (regardless of position),” said Elway of what the Broncos will do with the 5th pick.

Elway also said the Broncos are open to trading the 5th pick in the draft.

The Broncos have eight picks in the draft and all of them are in the first five rounds, which Elway thinks will be beneficial the team’s chances of getting players who can make an impact.

“Having eight picks in the first five rounds is helpful,” said Elway.

Elway didn’t get into specifics on the decision to release C.J. Anderson, but added, “C.J. was a great player for us. That’s part of football. It’s tough to have to make those type of decisions.”

Elway also reiterated that Case Keenum will be the Broncos starting quarterback next year saying bluntly, “Case is our starter.”

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 26.

