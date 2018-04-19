BREAKING NEWSBroncos 2018 Schedule Released
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Daniel Alberts, Englewood, Gerald Alberts, Local TV, Timothy Alberts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators in Arapahoe County had to wear protective gear to get into a home in Englewood.

A woman claimed she was being attacked and had locked the suspects in a shed. When police got there, officers found three men locked in a shed.

englewood house of filth transfer frame 433 Protective Gear Needed As Investigators Enter Home Of Filth

(credit: CBS)

The men are brothers Daniel and Timothy Alberts and their father, 91-year-old Gerald.

Officers entered the home on South Washington and found it was cluttered and filthy. They also say they found evidence of child porn.

englewood house of filth transfer frame 403 Protective Gear Needed As Investigators Enter Home Of Filth

(credit: CBS)

The brothers were arrested and face charges of crimes against an at-risk adult and sexual exploitation of a child.

