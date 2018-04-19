ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators in Arapahoe County had to wear protective gear to get into a home in Englewood.

A woman claimed she was being attacked and had locked the suspects in a shed. When police got there, officers found three men locked in a shed.

The men are brothers Daniel and Timothy Alberts and their father, 91-year-old Gerald.

Officers entered the home on South Washington and found it was cluttered and filthy. They also say they found evidence of child porn.

The brothers were arrested and face charges of crimes against an at-risk adult and sexual exploitation of a child.