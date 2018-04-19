BREAKING NEWSCSU announces $37 million deal for naming rights to new football stadium
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State University, Credit Unions, CSU Rams, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Public Service Credit Union
CSU Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins crosses the goal line the Rams' new stadium. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University announced on Thursday that they have sold the naming rights for their new on-campus football stadium in Fort Collins.

The university has sold the rights to Public Service Credit Union in a $37.7 million deal.

gettyimages 867538602 CSU Sells Naming Rights For On Campus Football Stadium

CSU Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins crosses the goal line the Rams’ new stadium. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The stadium’s official new name won’t being revealed for a few weeks, but the name Sonny Lubick Field will remain.

The deal will be for 15 years.

“Our stadium will carry the name of a Colorado-based business that shares our commitment to creating opportunity and opening doors for people at all income levels,” CSU President Tony Frank said in a prepared statement.

Demolition is currently underway on the old Hughes Stadium, which lies on the west side of town.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s