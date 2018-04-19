CSU Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins crosses the goal line the Rams' new stadium. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University announced on Thursday that they have sold the naming rights for their new on-campus football stadium in Fort Collins.

The university has sold the rights to Public Service Credit Union in a $37.7 million deal.

The stadium’s official new name won’t being revealed for a few weeks, but the name Sonny Lubick Field will remain.

The deal will be for 15 years.

“Our stadium will carry the name of a Colorado-based business that shares our commitment to creating opportunity and opening doors for people at all income levels,” CSU President Tony Frank said in a prepared statement.

Demolition is currently underway on the old Hughes Stadium, which lies on the west side of town.