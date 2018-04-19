Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and cornerback Aqib Talib (left) of the Denver Broncos celebrate as they walk off the field after the Denver Broncos 42-17 win on Sept. 17, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos regular season schedule has been released.

The season begins with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks and ends with a home matchup against the LA Chargers. The team will also get a bye in Week 10.

The team begins with a chance to avenge its Super Bowl XLVIII loss to the Seahawks when they play them at home in Week 1. They lost to Seattle in overtime when the two teams met the following season and they haven’t played each other in a regular season game since.

The Broncos will face their former star cornerback Aqib Talib, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last month, in Week 6. It will also mark the first time the Broncos offense has faced the Rams defense since former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took the helm of L.A.’s defense a year and a half ago.

The Broncos Week 14 matchup with the 49ers at Levi Stadium in San Jose should also be interesting. Levi’s Stadium was the site of the Broncos 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and former Broncos safety John Lynch is now the general manager of the team. Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan’s son Kyle is the head coach of the 49ers. It’ll be the first time the Broncos have faced San Francisco in the regular season since 2014.

The Broncos will face the Oakland Raiders for the first time on Week 2. It will be the first match-up between Jon Gruden and Vance Joseph as head coaches. Gruden took over the Raiders job this offseason after spending the last nine seasons in the booth for Monday Night Football.

Denver’s Week 12 game against the Steelers will mark the first time the Broncos have played Pittsburgh since the 2015 Divisional Round in which Denver won 23-16 en route to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

The dates have also been finalized for the team’s preseason games. New starting quarterback Case Keenum will play against his old team to start things off when the Vikings come to Denver on Aug.11. Their second game will also be a home game, and Denver’s opponent the Bears will join the Broncos at their headquarters for joint practices in the days leading up to it.

The Denver Broncos complete 2018 schedule:

PRESEASON:

PRESEASON WEEK 1: Aug. 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings

PRESEASON WEEK 2: Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Bears

PRESEASON WEEK 3: Aug. 24 @ Washington Redskins

PRESEASON WEEK 4: Aug. 30 @ Arizona Cardinals

REGULAR SEASON:

WEEK 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

WEEK 2 vs. Oakland Raiders

WEEK 3 @ Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

WEEK 5 @ New York Jets

WEEK 6 vs. St. Louis Rams

WEEK 7 @ Arizona Cardinals

WEEK 8 @ Kansas City Chiefs

WEEK 9 vs. Houston Texans

WEEK 10 BYE

WEEK 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers

WEEK 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 14 @ San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 15 vs. Cleveland Browns

WEEK 16 @ Oakland Raiders

WEEK 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers