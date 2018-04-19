DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos regular season schedule has been released.
The season begins with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks and ends with a home matchup against the LA Chargers. The team will also get a bye in Week 10.
The team begins with a chance to avenge its Super Bowl XLVIII loss to the Seahawks when they play them at home in Week 1. They lost to Seattle in overtime when the two teams met the following season and they haven’t played each other in a regular season game since.
The Broncos will face their former star cornerback Aqib Talib, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last month, in Week 6. It will also mark the first time the Broncos offense has faced the Rams defense since former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took the helm of L.A.’s defense a year and a half ago.
The Broncos Week 14 matchup with the 49ers at Levi Stadium in San Jose should also be interesting. Levi’s Stadium was the site of the Broncos 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and former Broncos safety John Lynch is now the general manager of the team. Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan’s son Kyle is the head coach of the 49ers. It’ll be the first time the Broncos have faced San Francisco in the regular season since 2014.
The Broncos will face the Oakland Raiders for the first time on Week 2. It will be the first match-up between Jon Gruden and Vance Joseph as head coaches. Gruden took over the Raiders job this offseason after spending the last nine seasons in the booth for Monday Night Football.
Denver’s Week 12 game against the Steelers will mark the first time the Broncos have played Pittsburgh since the 2015 Divisional Round in which Denver won 23-16 en route to a victory in Super Bowl 50.
The dates have also been finalized for the team’s preseason games. New starting quarterback Case Keenum will play against his old team to start things off when the Vikings come to Denver on Aug.11. Their second game will also be a home game, and Denver’s opponent the Bears will join the Broncos at their headquarters for joint practices in the days leading up to it.
The Denver Broncos complete 2018 schedule:
PRESEASON:
PRESEASON WEEK 1: Aug. 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
PRESEASON WEEK 2: Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Bears
PRESEASON WEEK 3: Aug. 24 @ Washington Redskins
PRESEASON WEEK 4: Aug. 30 @ Arizona Cardinals
REGULAR SEASON:
WEEK 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
WEEK 2 vs. Oakland Raiders
WEEK 3 @ Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
WEEK 5 @ New York Jets
WEEK 6 vs. St. Louis Rams
WEEK 7 @ Arizona Cardinals
WEEK 8 @ Kansas City Chiefs
WEEK 9 vs. Houston Texans
WEEK 10 BYE
WEEK 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers
WEEK 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals
WEEK 14 @ San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 15 vs. Cleveland Browns
WEEK 16 @ Oakland Raiders
WEEK 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers