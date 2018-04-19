BREAKING NEWSBroncos 2018 Schedule Released
Filed Under:Federal Heights, Karrie Bales, Robert Main
(credit: iStock)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A 36-year-old suburban Denver man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating his wife to death.

Robert Main was sentenced Thursday for the death of 33-year-old Karrie Bales, who was found in her bed with a serious brain injury July 7. He struck a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Main told police that Bales drank too much and fell into a wall, but a woman who also lived at the Federal Heights home said he violently pushed Bales and caused her head to hit the floor at least four times during an argument.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Patrick Costigan says that in August 2016, Main beat Bales so severely that she suffered a brain hemorrhage that nearly killed her.

