DENVER (CBS4) — Lawmakers in Colorado will consider a proposal to rename part of Interstate 25 the Barack Obama Highway.
House Joint Resolution 18-1016 was proposed by Rep. Dan Pabon.
If it passes, the portion of I-25 that passes through the city and county of Denver would be renamed after the 44th president of the United States.
The House Transportation and Energy Committee was scheduled to hear the resolution on Thursday.
“If successful, Colorado would be the first state to honor President Obama in this way–commemorating his extraordinary message of hope and change that continues to inspire the nation,” Pabon states on his website.
You can read the full text of the bill here.
Another unearned honor
Leave i 25 alone especially don’t name it after him.
For those of us who think that Obama is an evil man who trashed the government, naming I-25 after him would be needlessly divisive, which is typical of people who supported him.
My question to Pabon is: “Why are you trying to pick a fight?”