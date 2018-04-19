Marqon Cowley (credit: CBS)

By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 100 students at Boston K-8 in Aurora left school Thursday with a “new to them” bicycle.

Marqon Cowley, a student at the school, waited patiently for his chance to pick out a bike.

“I haven’t had a bike in a while, it’s cool to get a bike again,” he said.

Cowley left the gym with a bike that he says fit his style perfectly.

“It reminds me of me because I like black and yellow. Plus it’s big enough for me,” he said.

Second Chance Bicycles in Aurora donated all of the bicycles, 103 total.

“Most of our bicycles come from different police departments,” owner Ernie Clark said.

The non-profit has a group of volunteers dedicated to rebuilding the old broken down bicycles.

When the bikes are ready for new owners, the group gifts them back to law enforcement agencies to give to families in crisis, non-profits across the state and often schools in the area.

“Most of them needed tires some of them needed seats some of them just needed a little bit of TLC so we just do the best we can,” Clark said.

The retired police officer from New Jersey got started working on bicycles 16 years ago.

“If somebody told me then Ernie you’re going to be doing bicycles I’d look at them and go you’re crazy.” he chuckled.

Clark has moved his shop a number of times over the years working out of basements a garage and now a shopping center in Aurora.

Property owners let them stay rent free- until it was time to break ground on redevelopment plans. After two years, they are in desperate need of a new home.

“We didn’t get any good news yet, so we just hang tight,” he said.

As uncertain, as their own future might be Clark says the response they get when giving a bike away is what keeps his team going.

“We’re not just going to sit in the corner and say, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?’ We just do what we have to do and this is one of them,” he said.

If you want to help by donating or have space you are willing to part with you can reach Clark through the Second Chance Bikes website.

