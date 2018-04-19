BREAKING NEWSBroncos 2018 Schedule Released
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Boston K-8, Local TV, Second Chance Bicycles
Marqon Cowley (credit: CBS)

By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 100 students at Boston K-8 in Aurora left school Thursday with a “new to them” bicycle.

Marqon Cowley, a student at the school, waited patiently for his chance to pick out a bike.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 589 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

“I haven’t had a bike in a while, it’s cool to get a bike again,” he said.

Cowley left the gym with a bike that he says fit his style perfectly.

neitro bike1 copy 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

Marqon Cowley (credit: CBS)

“It reminds me of me because I like black and yellow. Plus it’s big enough for me,” he said.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 265 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

Second Chance Bicycles in Aurora donated all of the bicycles, 103 total.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 1705 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

“Most of our bicycles come from different police departments,” owner Ernie Clark said.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 1484 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

The non-profit has a group of volunteers dedicated to rebuilding the old broken down bicycles.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 1915 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

When the bikes are ready for new owners, the group gifts them back to law enforcement agencies to give to families in crisis, non-profits across the state and often schools in the area.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 1183 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

“Most of them needed tires some of them needed seats some of them just needed a little bit of TLC so we just do the best we can,” Clark said.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The retired police officer from New Jersey got started working on bicycles 16 years ago.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 175 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

“If somebody told me then Ernie you’re going to be doing bicycles I’d look at them and go you’re crazy.” he chuckled.

Clark has moved his shop a number of times over the years working out of basements a garage and now a shopping center in Aurora.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 415 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

Property owners let them stay rent free- until it was time to break ground on redevelopment plans. After two years, they are in desperate need of a new home.

“We didn’t get any good news yet, so we just hang tight,” he said.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 325 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

As uncertain, as their own future might be Clark says the response they get when giving a bike away is what keeps his team going.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 2381 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

“We’re not just going to sit in the corner and say, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?’ We just do what we have to do and this is one of them,” he said.

second chance bikes 10pkg frame 1343 100+ New Bicycles Donated To Students

(credit: CBS)

If you want to help by donating or have space you are willing to part with you can reach Clark through the Second Chance Bikes website.

LINK: Second Chance Bicycles

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s