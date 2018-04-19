BREAKING NEWSBroncos 2018 Schedule Released
Filed Under:El Paso County, Local TV, Pueblo County, Wildfires

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in El Paso County are making progress on a wildfire that burned 23 homes.

Crews say the 117 Fire was fully contained on Thursday night. The blaze hasn’t grown since Wednesday but it has charred 41,000 acres.

co fires 5vo frame 189 Crews Make Progress 41,000 Acre Wildfire

The 117 Fire (credit: CBS)

Evacuations remain in place near Hanover.

