EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in El Paso County are making progress on a wildfire that burned 23 homes.
Crews say the 117 Fire was fully contained on Thursday night. The blaze hasn’t grown since Wednesday but it has charred 41,000 acres.
Evacuations remain in place near Hanover.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.