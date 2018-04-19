Colorado Man Arrested With Knife, Rope Outside Taylor Swift's MansionA man from Colorado has been arrested for stalking the pop star Taylor Swift after he was found with a knife, rope and ammo outside her Beverly Hills Mansion.

Family Of Critically Ill Father Of Seven Asks For Blood DonationsIn emergency treatment at the University of Colorado Hospital, Jacob Adamo has undergone four surgeries in six days and needs a liver transplant.

1 Killed After Engine Failure Forces Southwest Airlines Flight To Make Emergency LandingA Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after an engine blew out.

Skier Who Tried To 'Jump The Crowd' May Face Felony ChargesA skier who tried to jump the crowd at the annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event at Copper Mountain may face felony charges.

Toddler Shoots Pregnant Mom With Gun Dad Left In Car, Police SayThe bullet went through the driver's seat where she was sitting and struck her back.

Falling Tree Killed Woman During WindstormA woman has died after being crushed by a falling tree in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

Cat Saved After Walking 12 Miles To Family Who Rejected HimA cat named Toby missed his former owners so much that he walked 12 miles to be with them again.

Victim's Family Urges 'No Contact' Hit-And-Run Driver To Come ForwardKimberly Murray's car rolled 3 times, nearly killing her and claiming the life of her beloved dog, Maggie.

Wildfire Closes I-70 Near FruitaA wildfire burning near Fruita forced officials to close all lanes of Interstate 70 for a few hours on Thursday.

Colorado Lawmaker Proposes Renaming Part Of I-25 The 'Barack Obama Highway'If it passes, the portion of I-25 that passes through the city and county of Denver would be renamed after the 44th president of the United States.