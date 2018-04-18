By Ben Warwick

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman has died after being crushed by a falling tree in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Police report that around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a tree fell on a woman outside on the 400 Block of Walnut in Old Town Lousiville.

The woman was outside moving, and was taking a short rest when the tree fell.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Wind gusts in Louisville approached 90 miles per hour.

