Filed Under:Broomfield, Carole Walker, Front Range Mobile Home Park, Local TV, Rocky Mountain Insurance Institute, Wind Damage
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Many Coloradans spent the day assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess left behind from the wind storm that hit the Front Range Tuesday afternoon.

“As I look up I can hear the trees cracking and I was just praying to God that I wasn’t going to hear the snap of the tree and sure enough I did; it landed on my house,” said homeowner Ed Escobar.

home split in half 5pkg frame 1914 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

Escobar said he felt powerless as the winds pounded his house at the Front Range Mobile Home Park in Broomfield.

home split in half 5pkg frame 204 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

“All I could do was yell out and scream because I couldn’t believe what I was actually watching so I just yelled. You know, it’s my house, I live here,” he said.

home split in half 5pkg frame 954 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

The tree not only slammed into the room, but pierced the home.

“There is a hole in my bathroom where a branch went straight through my ceiling and went through the roof and ceiling and into my bathroom and there was another one closer to my bedroom,” he said.

home split in half 5pkg frame 1404 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

Normally this would be where insurance comes in to cover the perils of living in Colorado, but that won’t be an option for Escobar.

home split in half 5pkg frame 1284 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

“I just paid off my home, I haven’t gotten my new insurance yet, so this leaves me pretty much out in the cold here. It’s my fault obviously, but this tree is the problem,” he said.

home split in half 5pkg frame 924 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

Carole Walker with the Rocky Mountain Insurance Institute says if the damage looks like it is it going to cost more than your deductible to call your insurance company and get a claim filed right away.

She says that wind damage is generally covered by a standard policy.

home split in half 5pkg frame 354 Tree Falls On Mans Home After He Makes Final Payment

(credit: CBS)

If a tree ended up on your car instead of your house, this would be covered under your car’s comprehensive insurance coverage.

When it comes to the question of who is responsible for the damage, Walker says that it is generally the responsibility of the person whose property was damaged, regardless of whether or not the tree originated on your property.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Institute’s website has information on protecting your home from wind damage and the steps you need to take once the damage has happened.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s